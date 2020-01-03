CROAT Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, CROAT has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $87,114.00 and $38.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,096,899 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

