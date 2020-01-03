CROAT Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $87,169.00 and $10.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,123,518 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.