Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cronos Group also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.10.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

