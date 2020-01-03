Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cronos Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.