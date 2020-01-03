Crown Price Tops $0.0396 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Crown has a market capitalization of $941,252.00 and approximately $2,128.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00588800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,784,272 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

