CryCash (CRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,449.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $210,165.00 and $38,449.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryCash has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

