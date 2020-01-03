Crypterium Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $36.64 million and $118,646.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Tidex and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,718,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

