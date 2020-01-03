CrypticCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $351,484.00 and approximately $5,169.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00389011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00110785 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

