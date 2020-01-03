Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Hits $438.68 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bittrex, GOPAX and BigONE. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $438.68 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.05860130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023961 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,762,557,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ABCC, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Bittrex, Dcoin, Upbit, OceanEx, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Huobi Korea, HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX, Bithumb Global, KuCoin, Bithumb, OKEx, DDEX, BigONE, CoinTiger, CPDAX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.