Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 16.4% Higher This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $623,636.00 and $42.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003727 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00700315 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,441,638 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,833 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

