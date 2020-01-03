CryptoCarbon Market Capitalization Hits $133,907.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $133,907.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

