CryptoPing Market Cap Reaches $392,814.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $392,814.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.