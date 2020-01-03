Crystal Token (CYL) Hits One Day Volume of $31,475.00

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Crystal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Fatbtc. Crystal Token has a total market cap of $8,709.00 and approximately $31,475.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crystal Token Profile

Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,377 tokens. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co.

Crystal Token Token Trading

Crystal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

