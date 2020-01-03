CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Equities analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to announce sales of $122.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.35 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $138.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $475.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $462.15 million, with estimates ranging from $453.93 million to $470.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CCLP stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at $1,343,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

