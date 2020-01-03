Cube (AUTO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $217,533.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Cube has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

