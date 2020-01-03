Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Cubic reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth about $2,450,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth about $4,271,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

