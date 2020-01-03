Curecoin Price Up 5.3% This Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $797,522.00 and approximately $2,573.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00571158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,385,256 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

