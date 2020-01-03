Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:SRV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 45,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

