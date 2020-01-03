CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SZC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 45,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

