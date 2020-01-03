Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI opened at $23.59 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $738.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

