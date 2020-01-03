CVCoin One Day Volume Reaches $56,972.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. CVCoin has a total market cap of $429,255.00 and approximately $56,972.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

