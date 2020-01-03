CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $420,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.