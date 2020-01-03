CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 486,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,815,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,764,000 after acquiring an additional 472,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,296 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

