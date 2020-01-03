CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Zebpay. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00573059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010742 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Zebpay, BCEX, LBank, IDCM, Koinex, Bibox, Binance, Tokenomy, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

