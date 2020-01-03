CyberVein (CVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,671.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.97 million and $29,671.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

