DAEX Trading Up 14.5% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, DAEX has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $287,592.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.05843543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.