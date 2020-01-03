Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, HitBTC and OasisDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, YoBit, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, AirSwap, OasisDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.