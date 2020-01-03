DAO.Casino Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,482.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $42,482.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.30 or 0.90859265 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

