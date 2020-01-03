DAOstack Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $26,645.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

