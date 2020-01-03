Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. 228,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,039. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

