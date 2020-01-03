Dash Price Hits $43.38 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.38 or 0.00587698 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Coinhub, xBTCe and Bibox. Dash has a market cap of $401.19 million and $236.91 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,248,922 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

