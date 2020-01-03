DaTa eXchange Trading Down 6.4% This Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7,552.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.05881495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.