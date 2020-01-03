Data Transaction Token (XD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,801.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Data Transaction Token has a total market cap of $101,801.00 and $13.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

