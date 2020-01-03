Datacoin (DTC) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $20,445.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004048 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053249 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

