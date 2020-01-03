Datarius Credit Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $37,766.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

