Datawallet (DXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,573.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo and IDEX. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $373,470.00 and $37,573.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.