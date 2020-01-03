Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Cap of $374,883.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. Datawallet has a market cap of $374,883.00 and $40,595.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.