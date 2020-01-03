Datum Reaches Market Cap of $652,707.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. Datum has a total market capitalization of $652,707.00 and $17,179.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

