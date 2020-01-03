DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $324,407.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DATx has a market cap of $324,407.00 and $307,822.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

