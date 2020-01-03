Davita (NYSE:DVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 25,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Davita by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Davita by 467.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Davita by 4,995.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,843,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

