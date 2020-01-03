DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $2.13

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00029053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $23,776.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

