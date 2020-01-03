DECENT (DCT) One Day Volume Tops $2,007.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, DECENT has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $978,523.00 and $2,007.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007193 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

