DecentBet (DBET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,345.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DecentBet has a market cap of $287,577.00 and approximately $4,345.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.