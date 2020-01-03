DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit. DecentBet has a market cap of $288,958.00 and $1,837.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

