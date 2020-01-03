Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $13,312.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $13,312.00 and $17,719.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 58% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

