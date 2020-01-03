Decision Token (HST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,731.00

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Decision Token has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Decision Token has a market cap of $4,731.00 and $19.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decision Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decision Token

Decision Token’s launch date was October 16th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decision Token is horizonstate.com. The official message board for Decision Token is medium.com/horizonstate.

Decision Token Token Trading

Decision Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decision Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decision Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decision Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

