DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 8.3% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $942.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004095 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

