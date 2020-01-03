DEEX (DEEX) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $670,851.00 and $2,346.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003889 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000689 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.