Denarius (D) Reaches Market Cap of $596,067.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Denarius has a market cap of $596,067.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,922,988 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

