Dent (DENT) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $220,125.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Liquid and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, Fatbtc, IDEX, Allbit, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Liquid, Bitbns, WazirX, Radar Relay and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.